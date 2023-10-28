Gold prices held steady on Friday, supported by continued safe-haven demand fuelled by Middle East tensions, while investors awaited the U.S. Federal Reserve policy meeting due next week.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold gains 1% on MidEast risks, spotlight on Fed meet - October 27, 2023
- Gold gains on MidEast risks, spotlight on Fed meet - October 27, 2023
- Safe-haven demand sets gold for third weekly gain on Mideast tensions - October 27, 2023