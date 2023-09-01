Hedge funds and other large speculators have also reduced their net long positions in gold, according to the latest CFTC data for the week ending 22 August. Net long positions in gold fell by 44.75% …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold gains after data fuels hopes of a Fed pause - September 1, 2023
- PRECIOUS-Gold upbeat as investors focus on US jobs data for Fed rate clues - September 1, 2023
- Commodity Capsule: Gold prices set for weekly gain as US rate hike chances diminish - September 1, 2023