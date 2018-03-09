Gold prices headed higher Friday, looking to erase their loss for the week, as monthly data revealed a strong rise in U.S. jobs, but disappointing growth in wages. The U.S. dollar has weakened in the wake of the employment data. Gold and the greenback …
Gold gains after data show strong rise in U.S. jobs, but weak wage growth
