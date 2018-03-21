Gold Gains After Fed Decision

Gold prices extended gains in aftermarket trading Wednesday, boosted by a less hawkish than expected Federal Reserve and worries over a brewing trade war with China. Gold for April delivery was recently up 1.6% at $1,333.20 a troy ounce in electronic trading.
