“We can expect a correction in gold prices as it had moved up so quickly that you don’t need so much to trigger profit taking,” Boele added. Gold rose more than $100 in August due to the trade war, …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold gains after new U.S.-China tariffs; dollar caps upside - September 2, 2019
- Gold bulls hold the fort in a critical support area in the $1,520s - September 2, 2019
- Gold prices surge today, silver rates edge higher - September 2, 2019