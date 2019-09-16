Spot gold was 1.2% higher at $1,506.87 per ounce, as of 0050 GMT. U.S. gold futures gained 1.1% to $1,516.10. Gold prices jumped more than 1% on Monday as investors scurried for safe-haven assets …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold gains as attacks on Saudi oil plants lift safe-haven bets - September 15, 2019
- PRECIOUS-Gold gains as attacks on Saudi oil plants lift safe-haven bets - September 15, 2019
- Sandstorm Gold: An Excellent Opportunity To Buy The Stock At A Discount - September 15, 2019