Gold prices rose on Monday as the dollar fell against the yuan after U.S. President Donald Trump said he would delay an increase in tariffs on Chinese goods, while palladium surged to a record high. S…
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold gains as dollar sags against yuan on China tariffs delay - February 25, 2019
- PRECIOUS-Gold gains as dollar sags against yuan on China tariffs delay - February 24, 2019
- Gold prices to climb as investors seek safe haven - February 24, 2019