Gold prices rose on Wednesday as the U.S. Treasury yields and the dollar eased, with investor focus shifting to key inflation data due this week that could influence the Federal Reserve’s decision to …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold gains as dollar, yields ease; U.S. inflation data in focus - December 7, 2021
- Gold Up, U.S. Treasury Yields Retreat from One-Week High - December 7, 2021
- Gold price surges to Rs101,400 per 10g - December 7, 2021