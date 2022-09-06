Gold rose as the dollar eased and the outlook for inflation on the back of higher energy costs outweighed an expected European Central Bank rate hike.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Gains as Inflation Pressures, ECB Rate Outlook in Focus - September 5, 2022
- Poseidon Nickel picks Green Gold as preferred partner for Windarra Gold Tailings Project processing - September 5, 2022
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD accelerates towards $1,730 as DXY tumbles ahead of US ISM Services PMI - September 5, 2022