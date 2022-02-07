Feb 7 (Reuters) – Gold prices rose on Monday, as growing worries over broadening price pressures lifted the metal’s appeal as an inflation hedge and helped cushion pressure from higher U.S. Treasury …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold gains as inflation worries outweigh higher yields - February 6, 2022
- Gold Price Forecast: Eyes on the US dollar and Fed sentiment - February 6, 2022
- Weekend Rewind: Burns grappler caps career gold rush; area swimmers punch tickets to states - February 6, 2022