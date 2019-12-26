Gold gains as investors await ‘phase one’ trade deal signing

Spot gold rose 0.3% to $1,503.02 per ounce by 0513 GMT. U.S. gold futures were up 0.2% to $1,507.40 per ounce. Gold prices rose above the key $1,500 mark to a near two-month peak on Thursday, as …
