Gold prices rose on Wednesday as investors looked to the minutes of the Federal Reserve’s latest policy meeting for cues on timing of interest rate cuts.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold gains as markets await Fed minutes, Mideast tensions boost appeal - February 21, 2024
- Gold Prices Forecast: Anticipation Builds Ahead of Fed Meeting Minutes - February 21, 2024
- Revival Gold Expands Land Position and Advances Exploration South of Joss - February 21, 2024