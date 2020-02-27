Gold gains as rapid spread of virus spurs safe-haven demand

Gold prices rose on Thursday as fears of a pandemic heightened after coronavirus infections surged in Italy and Iran, triggering a move away from riskier assets. Feb 27 (Reuters) – Gold prices rose on …
