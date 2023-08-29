Gold prices are seeing short-covering by speculators as a minor key resistance at $1,907 that coincided with the 200-day moving average has been surpassed.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold gains as U.S. dollar, yields lose steam ahead of data - August 29, 2023
- Gold Price Today, 29 August: Gold rises on Dollar’s retreat; support at 58680-58490, resistance at Rs 59120-59310 - August 29, 2023
- Gold prices rise in Dubai as the dollar retreats - August 29, 2023