Gold prices gained on Thursday after softer U.S. economic data pushed U.S. dollar and Treasury yields lower, while market focus shifted to commentary from Federal Reserve officials for cues on the …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold gains as US dollar, yields slip after softer economic data - February 15, 2024
- Gold Price Forecast: Constructive XAU/USD outlook despite hotter-than-expected US inflation – MUFG - February 15, 2024
- Barrick Gold Corporation: Barrick Gold Earnings: Higher Gold Prices Offset Lower Sales Volumes and Increased Costs - February 15, 2024