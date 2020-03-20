* Spot gold rose 0.4% to $1,475.43 per ounce by 0029 GMT. * U.S. gold futures fell 0.3% to $1,474.20 per ounce. * The U.S. Federal Reserve opened the taps for central banks in nine new countries to …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Analysis: Jumps 0.8%, confirming wedge breakout - March 19, 2020
- Gold gains but set for weekly drop amid flight for cash - March 19, 2020
- Gold Price Prediction – Prices Slip as Dollar Index Surges - March 19, 2020