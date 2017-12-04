Overnight, gold prices came under pressure on Monday amid a stronger dollar after the U.S. Senate approved a tax bill aimed at overhauling the U.S. tax system and boosting economic growth. US senators passed a tax by narrow by a 51-49 vote, stoking …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Gains In Asia As Investors Eye US Tax Cut Progress, Dollar - December 4, 2017
- Gold ends lower as tax-cut progress lifts U.S. dollar, stocks - December 4, 2017
- PRECIOUS-Gold slips on higher dollar after U.S. tax proposal advances - December 4, 2017