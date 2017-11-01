Gold Gains In Asia On Fed Views, Weaker Dollar

Analysts said the Fed’s statement indicated that a rate hike next month is overwhelmingly likely. Overnight, gold prices shrugged off a rebound in the dollar as traders continued to expect the Federal Reserve’s policy statement to show that Fed …
