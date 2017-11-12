Last week, gold prices fell sharply on Friday as a large sell order with an unclear catalyst jolted the market ahead of the weekend. Prices of the precious metal rose to a three-week high on Thursday amid increased geopolitical risks, particularly in the …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Gains In Asia On Harker Comments, Risk From Possible Challenge To Theresa May - November 12, 2017
- Gold prices down B50 to 20,050 - November 12, 2017
- Gold prices inch down as stronger dollar weighs - November 12, 2017