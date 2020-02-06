Gold gains on bets for low central bank rates as virus woes prevail

Gold rose on Thursday as expectations of central banks keeping interest rates low and uncertainties around the economic impact of the coronavirus epidemic fueled appetite for the safe-haven metal.
