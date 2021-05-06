Gold prices edged higher on Thursday as a dip in U.S. treasury yields offset pressure from a stronger dollar, while investors awaited U.S. non-farm payrolls data for April due later this week. Spot …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Gold gains on subdued bond yields, U.S. jobs data in focus
Gold prices edged higher on Thursday as a dip in U.S. treasury yields offset pressure from a stronger dollar, while investors awaited U.S. non-farm payrolls data for April due later this week. Spot …