U.S. Fed minutes from October meeting due at 1900 GMT. China condemns U.S. Senate measure on Hong Kong. Gold may rise to $1,480-$1,485/oz range. Gold prices firmed on Wednesday as trade and political …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold gains on US-China tensions; markets eye Fed minutes - November 20, 2019
- Gold rises Rs 296 on weaker rupee, rally in global prices - November 20, 2019
- Gold Price Forecast – Gold Markets Relatively Stable - November 20, 2019