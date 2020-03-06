Gold gains, on way to biggest weekly gain in 11 years as virus risks mount

Gold prices rose on Friday and were on course for their biggest weekly gain since January 2009 as the global spread of the coronavirus dimmed growth prospects and sent investors scurrying for …
