Metal prices were rising early Monday, with gold gaining on the weaker dollar as optimism around a potential interest rate cut increases. Gold futures were up 0.35% at $2,167.5 a troy ounce. The …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Gains on Weaker Dollar - March 25, 2024
- Buy gold or gold miners? You don’t have to dig deep to hit paydirt. - March 25, 2024
- Gold Prices In India, Holi, Good Friday: How Will Yellow Metal, Silver Perform This Week? - March 25, 2024