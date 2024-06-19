Gold prices edged up on Wednesday after data suggesting lacklustre US economic activity kept alive hopes for at least one interest rate cut this year. Spot gold was up 0.1% at $2,330.27 per ounce as of 1156 GMT.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Gains Traction on Weak US Economic Data - June 19, 2024
- When seniors should invest in 1-ounce gold bars (and when they shouldn’t) - June 19, 2024
- Gold Price Forecast – Gold Continues to See Support on Holiday - June 19, 2024