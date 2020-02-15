Based on Friday’s close at $1586.90, the direction of the April Comex gold market early next week is likely to be determined by trader reaction to the uptrending Gann angle at $1586.80 and the main …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold (GC) Technical Analysis Price Futures – Trend Up; Strengthens Over $1590.30, Weakens Under $1581.20 - February 14, 2020
- Gold Price Prediction – Prices Rally Ahead of US Holiday Weekend on Virus Fears - February 14, 2020
- PRECIOUS-Gold poised for a weekly gain as virus fears lift safe-haven demand - February 14, 2020