Gold held steady on Thursday after four sessions of decline as investors braced for the U.S. non-farm payrolls data that could influence the Federal Reserve’s interest-rate path, while palladium …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold gets a breather as US payrolls loom; palladium slips - January 4, 2024
- If Gold Prices Continue to Climb, These 3 Stocks Could Skyrocket - January 4, 2024
- Foremost Lithium Receives Grant For Zoro Project; Radius Recycling’s Quarterly Loss; US Gold Corp At 2024 Future Minerals Forum - January 4, 2024