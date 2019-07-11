“So gold prices could stay on an upward path as central banks pivot to an easing stance, the U.S. dollar turns gradually weaker with a more dovish Fed and the burden of harmful yielding debt rises.” …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Gets Fed Boost After Powell Flags Rate Cut Amid Global Risk - July 10, 2019
- Eldorado Gold: Exciting Time Ahead - July 10, 2019
- Royal Gold (RGLD) Provides Updates on Operations for Q4 - July 10, 2019