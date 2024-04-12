Gold prices on Friday climbed to Rs 72,967 per 10 gm, rising by 1.6 per cent compared to Thursday. This daily surge in prices has never been witnessed in the last 50 years, bullion dealers from Zaveri …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold gets more lustre, nudges Rs 73,000 with 10.75% price rise in a month - April 12, 2024
- Gold price rise: Baffled by the increase, Chris Wood in Green and Fear explains likely reasons behind it - April 12, 2024
- Top Stories This Week: Gold Price Hits US$2,300, Silver Price Breaks US$27 - April 12, 2024