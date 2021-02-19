Gold Goes From Commodity Leader to Laggard in Shocking Reversal

Gold entered 2021 with lofty expectations on the back of a record high and its biggest annual gain in a decade. Instead, the precious metal is off to its worst start in 30 years.
