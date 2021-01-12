Gold Halts Losing Run as Investors Weigh Dollar, Stimulus Bets

Gold steadied after the longest run of daily declines since November as investors weighed the impact of a stronger dollar and rise in Treasury yields against expectations for further massive stimulus.
