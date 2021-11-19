Peter Boockvar from Bleakley Advisory Group and Credit Suisse Chief U.S. Equity Strategist Jonathan Golub join ‘Closing Bell’ to discuss gold as an option for investors right now.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- ‘Gold has actually been pretty resilient,’ Boockvar says - November 19, 2021
- Gold slips after comments from U.S. Fed governor lift dollar - November 19, 2021
- Gold Weekly Forecast: XAU/USD could stage a deep correction if $1,850 becomes resistance - November 19, 2021