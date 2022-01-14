The answer is that gold has long spells of underperformance and short bursts of rising prices that allow its long term returns to stay relatively high. These bursts often occur after long spells of …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold has long periods of stagnation and short bursts of price rise - January 14, 2022
- Gold price today: 10 grams of 24-carat touches Rs 49,100; silver stands at Rs 62,000 per kilo - January 14, 2022
- Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy - January 14, 2022