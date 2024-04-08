But the expectation of interest rate cuts is now creating more excitement around gold. On Monday, the price of gold was $2,330 per Troy ounce, which is 13% higher than the price at the beginning of …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold boosted to new records as China beefs up reserves - April 8, 2024
- Gold Has Outperformed the S&P 500 So Far This Year - April 8, 2024
- Gold Hits New High as Central Banks Ramp Up Purchases – 2nd Update - April 8, 2024