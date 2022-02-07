Even as 10-year Treasury yields and the U.S. dollar index rose from intra-year lows toward the end of January, the precious metal held above $1,800 per troy ounce. Central to gold’s resilience, …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold has remained steady as stocks and bitcoin have plunged. Here’s where it could go next - February 7, 2022
- Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) Expected to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.12 Per Share - February 7, 2022
- PRECIOUS-Gold hits 1-week high as inflation worries lift appeal - February 7, 2022