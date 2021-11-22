Gold retreated nearly 2% on Monday as the dollar jumped after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell was nominated for a second term, driving expectations that the central bank may stay the course on …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Forecast: Poised to challenge a critical support a 1,803.70 - November 22, 2021
- Gold hastens slide as dollar jumps after Fed chair Powell’s renomination - November 22, 2021
- After weak opening, Gold firms up on buying at lower levels - November 22, 2021