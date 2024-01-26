U.S. personal consumption expenditure (PCE) data due at 1330 GMT Dollar near 6-week high Jan 26 (Reuters) – Gold prices were set for their second consecutive weekly fall on the face of a resilient U.S …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold heads for 2nd weekly fall on strong US economy, robust dollar - January 26, 2024
- Gold price struggles to attract any meaningful buying as traders await US PCE Price Index - January 25, 2024
- Gold hovers near 1-week low on firm dollar; U.S. data, ECB in focus - January 25, 2024