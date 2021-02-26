Gold heads for second monthly decline as U.S. yields rally

Gold inched higher after hitting a one-week low on Friday, but headed for a second straight weekly and monthly decline as brighter economic outlook and inflation fears propped up U.S. Treasury yields.
