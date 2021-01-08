Gold headed for a sixth weekly advance, the longest run since August, as investors focused on the prospect for more stimulus. They will also be watching for Friday’s jobs report, which is forecast to …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Gold Heads for Sixth Weekly Gain on Stimulus Outlook, Fed Speak
Gold headed for a sixth weekly advance, the longest run since August, as investors focused on the prospect for more stimulus. They will also be watching for Friday’s jobs report, which is forecast to …