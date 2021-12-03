Gold prices rose on Friday but a more hawkish stance of U.S. Federal Reserve officials on stimulus tapering and interest rate rises put the metal on course for a third straight weekly drop.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Forecast: Will XAU/USD break critical $1,760 support on US NFP? - December 3, 2021
- Gold heads for weekly fall as Fed officials strike hawkish tone - December 3, 2021
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD eyes wall of resistance near $1,792 ahead of US NFP - December 3, 2021