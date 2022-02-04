Gold Heads for Weekly Gain as Stocks Drop Before U.S. Jobs Data

Gold headed for a weekly advance as U.S. equities fell after Meta Platforms Inc. suffered a historic share-price rout, while investors awaited a key jobs report for more clues on the Federal Reserve’s …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD nears the wall of resistance at $1,810 ahead of US NFP – Confluence Detector - February 4, 2022
- Gold Prices Today: Yellow metal to remain volatile ahead of US jobs data, high inflation to lend support - February 4, 2022
- PRECIOUS-Gold firms as dollar slides in run-up to U.S. jobs data - February 4, 2022