Gold prices were headed to mark their biggest weekly drop in six on Friday, driven by a robust dollar and higher bond yields as U.S. central bankers pushed back against expectations of early rate cuts amid signs of resilience in the economy. Spot gold …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold heads for worst weekly fall in six as rate-cut view tempers - January 19, 2024
- PRECIOUS-Gold subdued near one-week low as dollar firms on hawkish Fed remarks - January 19, 2024
- Gold price oscillates around 50-day SMA, seems vulnerable amid doubts over early Fed rate cut - January 19, 2024