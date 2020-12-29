Mark Smith, UBS Wealth Management, and Paul Christopher, Wells Fargo Investment Institute, join CNBC’s “The Exchange” to discuss their investment outlook for the end of 2020, and the sectors and …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
- Bitcoin performed 10 times better than gold in 2020 - December 29, 2020
- Gold logs slight gain as stock-market rally fades Tuesday, dollar softens - December 29, 2020
- Gold, health care and tech—Why market experts are holding these areas - December 29, 2020