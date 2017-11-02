Gold prices rose to a one-week high Demand from Chinese buyers has raised domestic prices and global prices have risen to narrow the gap, an analyst said Investors awaited an announcement on the new chair of the Federal Reserve Gold rose to a one-week high …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold hits 1-week high; Fed chair pick in focus - November 2, 2017
- Gold Gains In Asia On Fed Views, Weaker Dollar - November 1, 2017
- Gold prices up; focus on pick for US Fed chair - November 1, 2017