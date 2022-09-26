Gold prices fell to a new 2½-year low on Monday, weighed down by a sturdy dollar and prospects of further rate hikes by the Fed to bring down inflation.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- PRECIOUS-Gold wallows at 2-1/2-year trough on dollar strength - September 26, 2022
- Gold Prices Today: Yellow metal will continue to suffer short-term pain as central banks vow to tame inflation - September 26, 2022
- Gold hits 2½-year low as dollar stands tall - September 26, 2022