May 20 (Reuters) – Gold prices fell to a more than two-week trough on Monday as strong U.S. economic data underpinned the dollar, boosting its safe-haven status over gold amid political and trade …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Gold hits 2-week low as dollar eclipses metal’s safe-haven appeal
May 20 (Reuters) – Gold prices fell to a more than two-week trough on Monday as strong U.S. economic data underpinned the dollar, boosting its safe-haven status over gold amid political and trade …