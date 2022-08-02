Gold Hits Four-Week High as Pelosi’s Taiwan Trip Stirs Tensions

Gold rose to the highest level since early July as investors braced for a stormy period in US-China relations with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi heading for Taiwan.
