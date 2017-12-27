Gold prices reversed more-than 75% of the latest decline to five-month lows of $ 1238 levels, as the bulls fight back control in a bid to regain the $ 1300 barrier, with a generalized selling in the greenback offering the much-needed impetus to the yellow …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold tops Rs 30,000-mark, hits 3-week high on firm global cues - December 27, 2017
- Gold hits fresh 4-week tops on USD selling, $ 1300 closer - December 27, 2017
- Weakness in US dollar props up gold prices - December 27, 2017