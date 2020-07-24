Gold hits life time high of Rs 51184 today, may touch Rs 52000 mark, expert says

Gold price continues its strong rally as it hit a new life time high of Rs 51184 per 10 gram in the intraday trading on Friday. At 7:30 pm, the MCX August Gold futures were trading at Rs 51085, up by …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold, Silver Very Overbought - July 24, 2020
- S&P 500 Falls: Intel Stock Crashes, AMD Stock Surges, Gold Price Breaks Record on U.S.-China Tension - July 24, 2020
- Gold Climbs to a High, Topping Its 2011 Record - July 24, 2020