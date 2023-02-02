Gold prices extended gains on Thursday to touch their highest in more than nine months, after the Federal Reserve raised interest rates by an expected 25 basis points and Chair Jerome Powell’s …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold hits more than 9-month high after Powell strikes dovish tone - February 1, 2023
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD eyes smooth run-up towards $1,980 – Confluence Detector - February 1, 2023
- Gold holds 9-mth high as dollar sinks, recession fears resurface - February 1, 2023